Russian retailer Dixy August sales rise 24 pct
September 12, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Russian retailer Dixy August sales rise 24 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest food retailer Dixy Group posted on Thursday a 24.1 percent year-on-year increase in August sales after a 21.1 percent increase in the previous month.

The company said its revenue totalled 14.7 billion roubles ($447.4 million) last month, bringing the eight-month result to about 116 billion roubles, an increase of 23.2 percent.

Dixy said earlier it aims at growing revenue by 25 percent this year, compared to 21 percent on a pro-forma basis in 2012.

The company, the third-biggest domestic grocery chain by sales behind Magnit and X5 Retail Group, had a total of 1,651 stores as of Aug. 31, up from 1,317 a year ago. ($1 = 32.8552 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

