Russian retailer Dixy October sales rise 25 pct
November 14, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Russian retailer Dixy October sales rise 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest food retailer Dixy Group posted on Thursday a 25 percent year-on-year increase in October sales after a rise of 24 percent in the previous month.

Revenues totalled 15 billion roubles ($457 million) last month, bringing the ten-month result to about 145 billion, up 23.5 percent.

Dixy said earlier it aims at growing revenue by 25 percent this year, compared to 21 percent on a pro-forma basis in 2012.

The company, the third-biggest domestic grocery chain in Russia by sales behind Magnit and X5, had a total of 1,694 stores as of Oct. 31, up from 1,372 a year ago.

