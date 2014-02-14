FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Dixy says Jan sales up 17.7 pct y/y in rouble terms
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 14, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Dixy says Jan sales up 17.7 pct y/y in rouble terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s No. 3 food retailer, Dixy Group, said on Friday January sales were up 17.7 percent year-on-year in rouble terms.

Dixy, the country’s third-biggest domestic grocery chain by sales behind Magnit and X5, saw its sales rising by 17 percent in December from a year earlier, after a 24 percent gain in November and 25 percent in October.

Dixy said its retail revenue reached 15.6 billion roubles ($443 million) in January. As of Jan. 31, 2014, the company operated 1,799 stores across Russia. ($1 = 35.2125 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.