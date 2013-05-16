Russian retailer Dixy April sales up 25 pct

MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its revenue grew 24.8 percent in April, year-on-year, after a rise of 23.6 percent in March.

The company said in a statement it generated 14.6 billion roubles ($463.80 million) in sales last month, bringing the four-month result to 56.5 billion roubles, an increase of 22.7 percent.

It said earlier it aims at growing revenue by 25-28 percent this year, compared to 21 percent on a pro-forma basis in 2012.

Dixy, the third-biggest grocery chain by sales behind Magnit and X5 Retail Group, opened 87 stores in the first four months of this year, increasing its store count to 1,568 from 1,175 a year ago. ($1 = 31.4792 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar; editing by Katya Golubkova)