Russian retailer Dixy July sales rise 21 pct
August 14, 2013

Russian retailer Dixy July sales rise 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest food retailer Dixy Group reported on Wednesday a 21 percent year-on-year rise in July sales after a 24 percent increase in the previous month.

The company said its revenue totalled 14.8 billion roubles ($446.7 million) last month, bringing the seven-month result to about 101 billion roubles, an increase of 23 percent.

Dixy said earlier it aims at growing revenue by 25 percent this year, compared to 21 percent on a pro-forma basis in 2012.

The company, the third-biggest domestic grocery chain by sales behind Magnit and X5 Retail Group, had a total of 1,630 stores as of July 31, up from 1,284 a year ago. ($1 = 33.1305 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)

