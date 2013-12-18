FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian retailer Dixy November sales rise 24 pct
December 18, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Russian retailer Dixy November sales rise 24 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy Group posted on Wednesday a 23.9 percent year-on-year increase in November sales after a rise of 25 percent in the previous month.

November revenues totalled 15.3 billion roubles ($464 million), bringing the January-November sales to about 161 billion, up 23.6 percent but short of its full-year growth target of 25 percent.

The company, the third-biggest domestic grocery chain in Russia by sales behind Magnit and X5, had a total of 1,719 stores as of Nov. 30, up from 1,398 a year ago. ($1 = 32.9685 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

