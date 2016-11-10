FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin orders government to tighten anti-doping controls
November 10, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Putin orders government to tighten anti-doping controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to look at way of tightening anti-doping controls in Russian sport, according to a statement on the Kremlin website.

Russian track and field athletes were banned from this summer's Rio Olympics after a World Anti-Doping Agency report uncovered systematic state-sponsored doping in the country.

Putin's orders were published after a meeting with sports officials on Oct. 11, the web site said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
