Russia's Putin orders government to tighten anti-doping controls

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to look at way of tightening anti-doping controls in Russian sport, according to a statement on the Kremlin website.

Russian track and field athletes were banned from this summer's Rio Olympics after a World Anti-Doping Agency report uncovered systematic state-sponsored doping in the country.

Putin's orders were published after a meeting with sports officials on Oct. 11, the web site said.