CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-USGS says there was no quake in western Russia
February 13, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-USGS says there was no quake in western Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday there was no earthquake in western Russia after earlier reporting on its website a magnitude 6.8 near the border with Belarus.

USGS Geophysicist Paul Caruso said the agency’s sensors mislocated an earthquake that was taking place elsewhere. The Russia earthquake appeared on the USGS website while a series of strong temblors were taking place in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, some 700 miles (1,100 km) south of Greenland. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Frances Kerry)

