Russia lifts tsunami warning on Russia's Sakhalin, Kurile islands
#Daimler
May 24, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Russia lifts tsunami warning on Russia's Sakhalin, Kurile islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russian emergency authorities lifted a tsunami warning on Friday several minutes after they announced one, following an earthquake in the Sea of Okhotsk off Russia’s eastern coast.

The main city of Kamchatka is home to a nuclear submarine base and Russia’s largest liquified natural gas project is in Sakhalin.

A regional branch of the Emergency Situations Ministry issued the warning for Sakhalin and the Kurile islands, urging residents to seek high ground after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake at sea, but lifted the warning less than 10 minutes later. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
