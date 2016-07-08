FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EBRD says Russia challenging lending ban
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 8, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

EBRD says Russia challenging lending ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Friday Russia had sent a letter to its chair of governors questioning its internal procedures in a bid to overturn its ban on new lending in Russia.

"The chairman of the EBRD board of governors has received a letter from the Russia Federation," the EBRD's head of communications Jonathan Charles said.

"It is not about taking external legal action against the bank it is about the internal interpretation of EBRD procedures. This is a matter for the EBRD board of directors to discuss. Russia has always made it clear that it wants to bank to agree new investment in the country."

Russia was traditionally the biggest recipient of EBRD funding but the bank effectively put a ban on further lending in the country in 2014 following Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the crisis in Ukraine. (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.