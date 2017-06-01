FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian c.bank head: global financial markets too complacent
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 9:07 AM / 3 months ago

Russian c.bank head: global financial markets too complacent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 (Reuters) - The head of Russia's central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday that global financial markets had become too complacent.

"I think financial markets are underestimating risks. ... It is likely the next crisis will be completely different from the previous one," Nabiullina said at an economic forum in St Petersburg.

"We see risk indicators are at record lows, and we have a weak reaction of markets to events such as Brexit". (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

