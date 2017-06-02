FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Russia FinMin says to launch Eurobond when 'technically ready'
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 3 months ago

Russia FinMin says to launch Eurobond when 'technically ready'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 2 (Reuters) - Russia will issue a sovereign Eurobond when it is technically ready, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday, adding that Moscow aimed to issue $3 billion in new debt and swap another $4 billion in old Eurobonds for new ones.

"We are not bound by any deadlines or schedules. It's in our interest to find the best window of opportunity," Siluanov told reporters on the sidelines of St Peterburg economic forum. He had said earlier that the issue would take place this year.

"We will take $3 billion on the market and will swap another $4 billion."

VTB Bank will arrange the Eurobond issue, while Sberbank and Gazprombank will help arrange the swap, Siluanov said.

He also said that Russia would have to start spending its reserve fund "in the autumn, closer to the winter". (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.