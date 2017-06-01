FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank head: low inflation, reforms will help achieve growth
June 1, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 3 months ago

Russia c.bank head: low inflation, reforms will help achieve growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 (Reuters) - Low inflation in Russia may help achieve economic growth of up to 3.0-3.5 percent if it is combined with structural reforms, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

"Though inflation has significantly slowed, we cannot say yet that we have achieved our goals," Nabiullina told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The focus of our monetary policy has shifted a little," she said. "Now it is very important for us to support steady low inflation."

Reporting by Christian Lowe and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

