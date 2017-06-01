FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia signs deal to expand India's Kudankulam nuclear plant
June 1, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 3 months ago

Russia signs deal to expand India's Kudankulam nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 (Reuters) - Atomstroyexport, a unit of Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom, has signed an agreement with the Indian government to build two new reactors for the Kudankulam power station in Tamil Nadu, Kremlin documents seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The agreement to build reactors 5 and 6 should help cement ties between the two countries. It was signed in St Petersburg during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an economic forum. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

