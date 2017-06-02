Putin says foreign direct investment in Russia at $7 bln in Q1

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 2 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment in Russia totalled $7 billion in the first quarter of this year, the highest level for that period in the past three years, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We have a situation shaping up today where investment growth is exceeding growth in gross domestic product," Putin told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Christian Lowe and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)