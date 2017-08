MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will consider investing in Russian company Eurasia Drilling, the TASS news agency cited Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying on Friday.

Eurasia Drilling is Russia's largest oilfield services company by metres drilled.

The minister was speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)