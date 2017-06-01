Russia could discuss Turkish proposal to ease tomato ban - minister

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 (Reuters) - Russia could discuss Turkey's proposal to partially lift a ban on tomato supplies to Russia if Moscow is sure that it would not harm its domestic production or investors, Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev told Reuters on Thursday.

In a bid to resolve a trade row with Russia, Ankara previously proposed that Moscow lift a ban on imported Turkish tomatoes during periods when Russian growers are unable to produce their own. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)