UPDATE 1-Russian c.bank cuts estimate of potential average growth to 1.5 pct

By Jason Bush

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy, reeling from tumbling oil prices and Western sanctions, has the potential to grow by only 1.5 percent on average, central bank economists said in a report on Wednesday, predicting it would only get back up to that rate in 2017.

The estimate compares with the potential GDP growth rate of between 2.0 and 2.5 percent that the bank flagged in 2013, underscoring how Russia’s economic prospects have deteriorated over recent years.

Once a star performer among emerging markets with a 7 percent annual growth rate, Russia has seen a significant shift in its fortunes since the 2008 financial crisis.

Its growth potential was becoming exhausted even before last year’s shocks which included sanctions imposed as a result of the crisis in Ukraine. Structural weaknesses such as rigid labour and capital markets are also holding back growth.

“In conditions of such a strong shock to oil incomes, reinforced by the effective closure of external debt markets because of the introduction of sanctions against Russia, the economy can no longer remain at the previous equilibrium of consumption and investment,” the central bank report said.

Economists distinguish between the potential growth rate, which shows how much an economy can grow in the long term, and the actual growth rate, which may diverge from the underlying potential for years but cannot exceed it for an extended period.

In its most recent official forecast in June, the central bank forecast a contraction in the economy of 3.2 percent in 2015, and a growth rate of 0.7 percent in 2016 in the most optimistic oil market scenario - figures it said last month it may revise down.

Wednesday’s report estimated the halving of international oil prices and closure of international financial markets would wipe off between 4.2-4.8 percent potential GDP in the two years after last year’s shocks.

Economists highlight low investment, labour shortages, a poor business climate and minimal reforms as factors likely to constrain growth even after the economy begins on a recovery path.

Some analysts are even more pessimistic about Russia’s potential growth rate.

In a report last month, analysts at Alfa Bank estimated the potential growth rate at only 0.5-1.0 percent a year - down from their previous forecast of 1.5-2.0 percent. (Editing by Clelia Oziel)