Russia to nearly halve 2014 domestic borrowing - Finance Minister
May 19, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Russia to nearly halve 2014 domestic borrowing - Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry plans to cut its domestic borrowing for this year by nearly a half to 435 billion roubles ($12.5 billion), Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

Last week, the ministry said it would borrow “significantly less” on the domestic market this year than the planned 800 billion roubles and that it was cancelling its plans to borrow $7 billion on foreign markets.. ($1 = 34.7482 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

