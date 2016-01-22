Russia may increase 2016 domestic debt plan only if 'acute necessity' - RIA cites dep finance minister

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s 2016 domestic sovereign borrowing may be increased only in case of an urgent need, RIA news agency cited Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak as saying on Friday.

“The plan, announced for 2016 and which envisages slightly more than 800 billion roubles ($10.00 billion) in borrowing is optimal, in our opinion,” Storchak said.

“And we will move to further increase it only if it becomes an acute necessity.” ($1 = 79.9670 roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning, exditing by Jason Bush)