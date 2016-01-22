FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia may increase 2016 domestic debt plan only if 'acute necessity' - RIA cites dep finance minister
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Russia may increase 2016 domestic debt plan only if 'acute necessity' - RIA cites dep finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s 2016 domestic sovereign borrowing may be increased only in case of an urgent need, RIA news agency cited Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak as saying on Friday.

“The plan, announced for 2016 and which envisages slightly more than 800 billion roubles ($10.00 billion) in borrowing is optimal, in our opinion,” Storchak said.

“And we will move to further increase it only if it becomes an acute necessity.” ($1 = 79.9670 roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning, exditing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.