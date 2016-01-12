Russia plans to impose 10 percent cuts on government spending

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Russian government has approved a plan to require government departments to cut spending by 10 percent compared with previous plans, repeating a policy also imposed in 2015, two government sources told Reuters.

Russia is under pressure to find spending cuts as the international oil price has plunged towards $30 per barrel, a major problem for the federal budget that relies on oil and gas taxes for almost half its revenues. (Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)