Russia plans to impose 10 percent cuts on government spending
January 12, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Russia plans to impose 10 percent cuts on government spending

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Russian government has approved a plan to require government departments to cut spending by 10 percent compared with previous plans, repeating a policy also imposed in 2015, two government sources told Reuters.

Russia is under pressure to find spending cuts as the international oil price has plunged towards $30 per barrel, a major problem for the federal budget that relies on oil and gas taxes for almost half its revenues. (Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

