Russia sees 2015 federal deficit at 3 pct of GDP, below earlier forecast

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s government expects the federal budget deficit to be 3 percent of gross domestic product this year, or 2.199 trillion roubles ($35.58 billion), down from its earlier projection of 3.7 percent, it said on Saturday.

It said the new deficit forecast was contained in amendments to the 2015-2017 three-year budget that were approved by the government on Thursday and will now be submitted to parliament.