Russia sees 2015 federal deficit at 3 pct of GDP, below earlier forecast
#Financials
October 10, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Russia sees 2015 federal deficit at 3 pct of GDP, below earlier forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s government expects the federal budget deficit to be 3 percent of gross domestic product this year, or 2.199 trillion roubles ($35.58 billion), down from its earlier projection of 3.7 percent, it said on Saturday.

It said the new deficit forecast was contained in amendments to the 2015-2017 three-year budget that were approved by the government on Thursday and will now be submitted to parliament.

$1 = 61.8043 roubles Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Pravin Char

