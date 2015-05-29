FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Russian finance minister sees 2015 budget deficit at 3 pct/GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VLADIMIR, Russia, May 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday he expected the federal budget deficit this year to stand at 3 percent of gross domestic product.

Last week Siluanov said that his ministry projected a deficit of 3.4 percent of GDP in 2015.

Siluanov also said Russia will refrain from borrowing on foreign markets in 2016 and that domestic borrowing will stand roughly at the same level as in 2015.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Jason Bush, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

