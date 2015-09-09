Russia spent 900 bln roubles from Reserve Fund in Jan-Aug - finance minister

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russia used in the first eight months of the year 900 billion roubles ($13.30 billion) from its Reserve Fund, one of its sovereign wealth funds, to finance federal budget expenditures, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Siluanov, speaking at a government meeting, said also that the Finance Ministry estimated the budget deficit this year at just below 3 percent of gross domestic product. ($1 = 67.6890 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)