Russia spent 900 bln roubles from Reserve Fund in Jan-Aug - finance minister
September 9, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Russia spent 900 bln roubles from Reserve Fund in Jan-Aug - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russia used in the first eight months of the year 900 billion roubles ($13.30 billion) from its Reserve Fund, one of its sovereign wealth funds, to finance federal budget expenditures, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Siluanov, speaking at a government meeting, said also that the Finance Ministry estimated the budget deficit this year at just below 3 percent of gross domestic product. ($1 = 67.6890 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)

