Russian finance minister says 2016 budget deficit to be 3 pct of GDP
#Market News
October 8, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Russian finance minister says 2016 budget deficit to be 3 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Russia is planning a federal budget deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2016, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a government meeting to discuss the budget on Thursday, equivalent to 2.36 trillion roubles ($37.90 billion).

Siluanov also said that the budget plan envisages using 2.136 trillion roubles from the country’s Reserve Fund to finance the deficit next year. ($1 = 62.2700 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Jason Bush)

