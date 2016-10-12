FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
RPT-Russia budget plan doesn't envisage higher pension age - Finance Minister
October 12, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 10 months ago

RPT-Russia budget plan doesn't envisage higher pension age - Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia's budget plan for the next three years does not envisage an increase in retirement age, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an economic forum, Siluanov said his ministry would reduce spending of reserves to keep them at sufficient levels. He said that Russia should not expect commodity prices to recover to previously high levels. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
