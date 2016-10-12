RPT-Russia budget plan doesn't envisage higher pension age - Finance Minister

(Repeats with no changes to text)

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia's budget plan for the next three years does not envisage an increase in retirement age, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an economic forum, Siluanov said his ministry would reduce spending of reserves to keep them at sufficient levels. He said that Russia should not expect commodity prices to recover to previously high levels. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)