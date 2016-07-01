FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Russian finance minister proposes freezing 2017-19 budget expenditures at 2016 level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, July 1 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry is proposing that annual budget expenditures in 2017-2019 are frozen at their actual level in 2016, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

On Wednesday the Vedomosti newspaper reported that the ministry was proposing to freeze spending at 15.78 trillion roubles per year, representing a 20 percent reduction in real terms over three years because of inflation. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
