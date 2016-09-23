Russia's FinMin says no tax increase in 3-yr budget

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Finance Ministry plans to submit its three-year budget to the government in October, which envisages no increase in taxes, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a finance forum on Friday.

He also said the ministry was proposing a return to the so-called "tax maneuver" in the oil sector, which was on hold this year. Siluanov also said that a proposed budget rule envisaged saving revenues when oil prices are above $40 per barrel. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)