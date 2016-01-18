FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian c.bank: 2015 capital outflow $56.9 bln; current acct surplus $65.8 bln
January 18, 2016 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

Russian c.bank: 2015 capital outflow $56.9 bln; current acct surplus $65.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russia saw a net private sector capital outflow of $56.9 billion in 2015, and a current account surplus of $65.8 billion, the central bank said on Monday, citing preliminary balance of payments data.

The net capital outflow was $9.2 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with an inflow of $3.4 billion in the third quarter, the data showed. The current account surplus increased to $13 billion in the fourth quarter from $7.5 billion in the third quarter. (Reporting by Jason Bush and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

