Russian cenbank will not introduce capital controls if oil falls to $60 - Nabiullina
October 2, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Russian cenbank will not introduce capital controls if oil falls to $60 - Nabiullina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Russian Central Bank will not introduce restrictions on cross-border capital and currency movements in its worst-case scenario that envisages oil prices falling to $60 per barrel, the bank’s governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday.

“There will not be any restrictions, not even in the ‘stress scenario’,” Nabiullina told journalists on the sidelines of the VTB Capital Russia Calling investment forum.

On Wednesday, the central bank said it was working on a ‘stress scenario’, in addition to its existing three scenarios for monetary policy outlook, that envisages a sharp fall in crude prices, Russia’s chief exports, to $60 a barrel. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

