5 months ago
Russia c.bank chief: economic growth to be capped at 1.5-2 pct without reforms
April 5, 2017 / 7:56 AM / 5 months ago

Russia c.bank chief: economic growth to be capped at 1.5-2 pct without reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Russia's economic growth will be capped at 1.5-2.0 percent in the absence of structural reforms, regardless of oil prices, Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said at an economic conference on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov echoed her comments, saying that a growth of 1.5-2.0 percent was expected this year. He said Russia needed structural reforms to grow at a faster pace. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Alexander Winning, Darya Korsunskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

