Russian central bank sees "prolonged" impact from Western sanctions
September 12, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Russian central bank sees "prolonged" impact from Western sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank expects Western sanctions already imposed on Russia for its involvement in the Ukraine crisis to have a prolonged effect and hinder economic growth next year, according to a policy document published on Friday.

“The impact from already imposed sanctions, including limiting access to foreign financial markets for Russian companies, will have a prolonged effect,” the central bank said in its annual monetary policy strategy document. “This will constrain economic growth in 2015.”

The central bank sees gross domestic product growth at 0.9-1.1 percent next year.

The bank also said it is sticking to its inflation target of 4.5 percent for 2015, while its inflation forecast for next year is 4.5-5.0 percent.

The bank reiterated its commitment to float the rouble by the end of this year, involving the abolition of its trading band against a dollar-euro basket. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

