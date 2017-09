MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - The Russian economy adapted better to falling oil prices in the first quarter than it did last year, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank said in a statement reviewing Russia’s economic performance that the annualised decline in gross domestic product was estimated at 1.7-2.0 percent between January and March.

It added that the situation on the labour market remained stable. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)