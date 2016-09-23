FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russian cbank head: hope U.S. Fed's tightening is in predictable way
September 23, 2016 / 7:41 AM / a year ago

Russian cbank head: hope U.S. Fed's tightening is in predictable way

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday she hoped that the process of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy tightening will take place "in a predictable way".

She also told an economic forum in Moscow that changes taking place in Chinese economy, a major importer of Russian oil, are a serious factor affecting the world economy, including Russia, although risks for Russia's economy are mainly domestic.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

