Russia's Nabiullina says current interest rates will bring inflation down to medium-term target
September 12, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Nabiullina says current interest rates will bring inflation down to medium-term target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The current level of interest rates in Russia is sufficient to bring down inflation to meet the Central Bank’s medium-term inflation target, the bank’s Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

She added that the bank stood ready to raise interest rates further if it looked like inflation was in danger of exceeding this target.

The bank aims to reduce inflation to 4.5 percent in 2015 and 4 percent in 2016 - down from 7.7 percent at present.

Nabiullina also said that an embargo on Western food imports has already added 0.2 percentage points to inflation, and may add 0.8 percentage points by year-end and a maximum of 1.5 percentage points by mid-2015.

The rouble’s weakening so far this year has added just below 1 percentage point to the inflation rate, Nabiullina said.

She reiterated the central bank’s determination to float the rouble by the start of next year.

“Yes, certainly, the situation now isn’t simple and there is high uncertainty about the further development of events. However, that isn’t a reason to refrain from long-term strategic goals,” she told journalists. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Writing by Jason Bush)

