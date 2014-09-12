FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Central Bank leaves rates on hold as economic growth ebbs
September 12, 2014

Russian Central Bank leaves rates on hold as economic growth ebbs

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Russian Central Bank left its key interest rates on hold at a regular meeting on Friday, signalling it is more worried about the sanctions-hit economy than high inflation which remains above the bank’s target.

The decision keeps the bank’s central policy rate, the one-week minimum auction repo rate, at 8 percent, and was broadly expected.

Several waves of sanctions against Moscow for its policy on Ukraine have brought the Russian economy to a near standstill, weakening the rouble and causing a spike in inflation. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

