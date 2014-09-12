Russian Central Bank leaves rates on hold as economic growth ebbs

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Russian Central Bank left its key interest rates on hold at a regular meeting on Friday, signalling it is more worried about the sanctions-hit economy than high inflation which remains above the bank’s target.

The decision keeps the bank’s central policy rate, the one-week minimum auction repo rate, at 8 percent, and was broadly expected.

Several waves of sanctions against Moscow for its policy on Ukraine have brought the Russian economy to a near standstill, weakening the rouble and causing a spike in inflation. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)