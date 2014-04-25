FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's central bank introduces long-term refinancing tool
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's central bank introduces long-term refinancing tool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday it was introducing a three-year refinancing tool for banks to finance investment projects.

“In order to enhance the ability of banks to provide long-term credit to finance investment projects and increase their accessibility for the economy the Bank of Russia has decided to implement a new mechanism for refinancing credit institutions,” the bank said in a statement.

The three-year loans will come with a 6.5 percent interest, the central bank said, and would apply to projects that qualify for state guarantees. To begin with they will be accessible for large banks with capital above 50 billion roubles ($1.4 billion).

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.