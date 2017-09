MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Russian Central Bank said on Friday it would reintroduce its 12-month repo auctions from Dec. 14 and raise the minimum rates at the auctions by 50 basis points.

“The bank will be deciding on the terms of the auctions for the provision of foreign currency taking into account the banking sector’s need for forex liquidity and the situation on the domestic forex market,” the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Maria Kiselyova)