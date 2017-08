MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that the central bank's recent stress tests showed that Russia's banking sector was more resilient than before.

Nabiullina also told a finance forum that the stress tests envisaged an oil price of $25 per barrel.