MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - An anti-crisis plan of Russia’s government which is still in works foresees large-scale state support for small- and medium-sized businesses, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting is chaired by President Vladimir Putin. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)