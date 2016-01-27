FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin meets govt members, c.bank head to discuss economic growth measures - Kremlin
January 27, 2016 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin meets govt members, c.bank head to discuss economic growth measures - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday held a meeting with the country’s central bank head and key government members on Wednesday to discuss Russia’s economic situation and stimulus measures, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin met Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and officials including First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov and Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich “to touch upon measures to accelerate economic growth”, the Kremlin said.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Wriiting by Dmitry Solovyov

