ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday his ministry had proposed spending 210 billion roubles ($2.75 billion) from the country's anti-crisis fund on fighting the economic crisis. ($1 = 76.2900 roubles)