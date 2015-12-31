FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russian foreign debt falls to $538.2 bln on Oct. 1 - cbank
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
#Market News
December 31, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Russian foreign debt falls to $538.2 bln on Oct. 1 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Oct. 1 figure for foreign debt to $538.2 billion from $521.6 billion, adds explanation that $521.6 billion was previous estimate; fixes headline)

MOSCOW, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The level of Russia’s foreign debts fell to $538.2 billion on Oct. 1, down from $555.7 billion on July 1, the Russian central bank said on Friday.

The Oct. 1 figure represents an upward revision compared with a previous estimate of $521.6 billion published in October.

The central bank also said Russia ran a current account surplus of $7.5 billion in the third quarter, an upward revision from its previous estimate.

Preliminary data published in October had estimated the current account surplus at $5.4 billion in the third quarter. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
