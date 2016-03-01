European banks possible organisers of Russian Eurobond - finance minister

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - European banks have greater chances of being on a shortlist of organisers for a Russian Eurobond issue this year than U.S. banks, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

The ministry has invited 25 Western banks and three domestic banks to bid for organising up to $3 billion in Eurobonds this year, in what would be the first time Russia has tapped foreign debt markets since 2013.

“First of all (it could be) European banks,” Siluanov told journalists. “This is because of the position of the American authorities.”

The U.S. government has warned some banks that buying Russian debt would undermine international sanctions imposed on Moscow for its role in the Ukraine conflict, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Interfax news agency cited Konstantin Vyshkovsky, the head of the sovereign debt department at the Finance Ministry, as saying earlier on Tuesday that the ministry would pick organisers for the Eurobond issuance this month.

Vyshkovsky said the shortlist would be a “traditional” one, with a mixture of foreign and domestic banks.

Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said last week that many of the invited banks had not responded, but the ministry nonetheless would have a pool of banks to choose from. (Reporting by Darya Korskunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)