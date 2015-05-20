UPDATE 1-Russian finance ministry sees 2015 budget gap at 3.4 pct/GDP

(Adds quotes, detail)

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday he expected the budget deficit this year to reach 3.4 percent of gross domestic product, slightly below an earlier forecast, and to fall to no more than 2.4 percent in 2016.

The ministry had previously forecast a budget gap in 2015 of 3.7 percent of GDP, up sharply from 0.5 percent last year. Siluanov said the government aimed to cut the deficit steadily over the coming years.

“The budget deficit this year is quite considerable, we expect it at 3.4 percent of GDP. Further on ... we cannot allow ourselves to run such a deficit and it should be narrowed,” Siluanov told reporters.

“The narrowing of the budget deficit should amount to about one percentage point of GDP per year so that we get a minimal figure by 2018 or even no budget deficit.”

He said the government was determined not to raise taxes and so would focus on state spending.

“The main focus will be on increasing the effectiveness of budget spending. It is clear that we will have to review our previous decisions (and) tweak some (spending) programmes.” (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Gareth Jones)