FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian finance ministry sees 2015 budget gap at 3.4 pct/GDP
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian finance ministry sees 2015 budget gap at 3.4 pct/GDP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, detail)

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday he expected the budget deficit this year to reach 3.4 percent of gross domestic product, slightly below an earlier forecast, and to fall to no more than 2.4 percent in 2016.

The ministry had previously forecast a budget gap in 2015 of 3.7 percent of GDP, up sharply from 0.5 percent last year. Siluanov said the government aimed to cut the deficit steadily over the coming years.

“The budget deficit this year is quite considerable, we expect it at 3.4 percent of GDP. Further on ... we cannot allow ourselves to run such a deficit and it should be narrowed,” Siluanov told reporters.

“The narrowing of the budget deficit should amount to about one percentage point of GDP per year so that we get a minimal figure by 2018 or even no budget deficit.”

He said the government was determined not to raise taxes and so would focus on state spending.

“The main focus will be on increasing the effectiveness of budget spending. It is clear that we will have to review our previous decisions (and) tweak some (spending) programmes.” (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.