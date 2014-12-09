World Bank says Russia economy to contract 0.7 pct in 2015 in base scenario

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Friday it expected the Russian economy to contract by 0.7 percent in 2015 in its new baseline scenario before growing by 0.3 percent in 2016.

The new baseline, or most likely scenario, assumes an average oil price of $78 per barrel for 2015 and of $80 per barrel for 2016.

“Investment is projected to contract for a third year in a row in 2015, because of continued uncertainty, restricted access to international financial markets by Russian companies and banks, and lower consumer demand,” Birgit Hansl, World Bank lead economist for Russia, said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)