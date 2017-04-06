FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian GDP seen up 2 pct in 2017, rising by 1.5 pct in 2018-20
April 6, 2017 / 3:43 PM / 4 months ago

Russian GDP seen up 2 pct in 2017, rising by 1.5 pct in 2018-20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Russian gross domestic product is expected to grow by 2 percent this year, increasing annually by 1.5 percent from 2018 to 2020, an economic forecast presented by the minister Maxim Oreshkin showed on Thursday.

Oreshkin, appointed as economy minister last year, told reporters on Thursday that he saw the key risk for the Russian economy from China in case if the latter's economy will experience a "hard-landing". (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

