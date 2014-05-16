FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia targets 0.5 pct GDP growth in 2014, finance ministry says forecast 'optimistic'
#Energy
May 16, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Russia targets 0.5 pct GDP growth in 2014, finance ministry says forecast 'optimistic'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya
    MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - The Russian government has
adopted a forecast of 0.5 percent economic growth for this year,
but the finance ministry said on Friday it saw that target as
overly optimistic given the risks the country is facing.
    A heavy outflow of capital and plummeting investment in the
wake of the March annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region has
forced the Russian government to pick a sober estimate of the
economy's potential.
    The government had two economic expansion scenarios for
2014-2017, with the more optimistic seeing growth at 1.1 percent
this year. On Thursday, it adopted its more conservative target
for this year and the next three years. 
    The finance ministry on Friday confirmed the new scenario
but warned that even this forecast, which includes a 2 percent
growth goal for next year, looked too ambitious. 
    "We consider the adopted scenario a bit optimistic. We have
told the government that, but we support it," the ministry's
press service cited Minister Anton Siluanov as saying.
    
    Following are the government's new 2014-2017 forecasts. F1
stands for adopted, base scenario, F2 stands for alternative,
optimistic forecast; previous forecasts are shown in brackets:
 INDICATOR           SCENARIOS   2014     2015    2016    2017
 GDP (pct)           F1           0.5     2.0     2.5     3.3
                     F2           1.1     3.2     3.8     4.2
                                 (2.5)    (3.1)  (3.3)    (n/a)
                                                         
 Oil price ($ per    F1           104    100      100      98
 barrel of Urals     F2          104     100      100      98
 blend)                          (101)   (100)   (100)   (n/a)
 Inflation (pct)     F1           6.0    5.0     4.5     4.3  
                     F2         6.0      5.0(4.  4.4      4.1
                                 (4.8)     9)    (4.4)   (n/a)
 Capital             F1           -90    -30      -10     0  
 inflow/outflow ($   F2         -90       -30     0      +15  
 bln)                            (-25)     (0)   (+20)   (n/a)
 Capital investment  F1         -2.4     2.4     1.6     4.7  
 ($ bln)             F2          -0.1     6.1    7.3      8.1
                                 (3.9)   (5.6)   (6.0)   (n/a)
 Industrial output   F1           1.0    1.7     1.6     2.0  
 (pct)               F2           1.6     2.7     2.9     3.3
                                 (2.2)   (2.3)   (2.0)   (n/a)
 Retail sales (pct)  F1           1.9    2.1      3.0    3.6  
                     F2           2.4    3.3      4.1     4.2
                                 (3.5)   (4.4)   (4.7)   (n/a)
 Real wages (pct)    F1           1.4    1.9     2.9      3.9 
                     F2           1.8     2.7     4.1     5.0
                                 (3.3)   (3.8)   (4.3)   (n/a)
 Exports ($bln)      F1           518    501     507     510  
                     F2         518       508    521      531
                                 (503)   (507)   (518)   (n/a)
 Imports ($bln)      F1           329    338     347     358  
                     F2           336     351     367     388
                                 (350)   (367)   (384)   (n/a)
 Average             F1          36.0    37.9    38.5    39.7 
 rouble/dollar rate  F2          36.0     38.1    39.0    39.2
                                (33.9)   (34.3)  (34.9)  (n/a)
 
 (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
