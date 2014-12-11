FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia may put money from National Wealth Fund in bank deposits in Jan - RIA
December 11, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

Russia may put money from National Wealth Fund in bank deposits in Jan - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry may take some money from its National Wealth Fund to put in banks’ deposits in January, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Thursday.

The state is planning to use some of the NWF to support firms hit by sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and will channel funds via banks in the first stage. Energy company Novatek is among those that will benefit to help its Yamal LNG (liquefied natural gas) project.

Moiseev said a decision on which banks would be chosen would be made by the end of this year. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

