MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s gross domestic product rose by 1.1 percent in the first five months of 2014, and growth for the whole year may be on a similar level, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday in comments to the Itar-Tass news agency.

Russia officially forecasts economic growth of 0.5 percent in 2014 but Ulyukayev has said that the figure may be revised upwards.